Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] plunged by -$3.72 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.10 during the day while it closed the day at $5.25. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Esperion Announces Pricing of $225 Million Public Offering.

Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) (“Esperion” or the “Company”), announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 32,142,858 shares of its common stock and short-term warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 32,142,858 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock is being sold together with one short-term warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined public offering price of $7.00 per share of common stock and accompanying warrant, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The short-term warrants have an exercise price of $9.00 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire two years following the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -32.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESPR stock has declined by -58.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.20% and lost -79.81% year-on date.

The market cap for ESPR stock reached $157.76 million, with 26.45 million shares outstanding and 26.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 28658307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $15.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $17 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $20, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ESPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17.

ESPR stock trade performance evaluation

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.52. With this latest performance, ESPR shares dropped by -50.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.74 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.49, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 18.32 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. posted -3.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -3.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $131 million, or 90.00% of ESPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 4,519,164, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 3,274,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.19 million in ESPR stocks shares; and MEDITOR GROUP LTD, currently with $14.8 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 2,754,752 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 6,318,564 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 15,919,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,992,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,138,620 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,975,375 shares during the same period.