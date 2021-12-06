UBS lifts PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.72% on 12/3/2021, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.06%. The company report on December 3, 2021 that PayPal Processed More Than $188 Million in Donations This Giving Tuesday, Setting New Record for Global Day of Giving.

More than 2.1 million Donations Made on the PayPal Platform to over 160,000 Nonprofits and Causes Around the Globe.

PayPal announced that it processed a record-breaking $188 million globally this Giving Tuesday, the largest amount raised on the platform for the global day of giving since Giving Tuesday’s inception in 2012. More than 1.6 million PayPal customers across 193 markets donated to causes they care about, amounting to over 2.1 million donations in total.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock dropped by -14.27%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.07. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $223.79 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 1.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.23M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 20595151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $283.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $260 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $269, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 360 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 8.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 45.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -20.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.92 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 231.62, while it was recorded at 184.51 for the last single week of trading, and 259.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +55.08. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.60.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 13.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.58. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $158,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PYPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 20.43%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $174,606 million, or 81.80% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,894,135, which is approximately 0.634% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,049,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.91 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.32 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,268 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 31,331,343 shares. Additionally, 1,068 investors decreased positions by around 36,888,505 shares, while 339 investors held positions by with 881,089,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 949,308,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,433,933 shares, while 156 institutional investors sold positions of 7,745,892 shares during the same period.