QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Stock trading around $24.55 per share: What’s Next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.88%. The company report on December 3, 2021 that QUANTUMSCAPE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating QuantumScape Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against QuantumScape on January 5, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of QuantumScape have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint, filed on January 5, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Over the last 12 months, QS stock dropped by -36.32%. The one-year QuantumScape Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.29. The average equity rating for QS stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.13 billion, with 417.83 million shares outstanding and 238.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.22M shares, QS stock reached a trading volume of 13666147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $30.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 3.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74.

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.88. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -22.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.16 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.59, while it was recorded at 27.67 for the last single week of trading, and 31.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QuantumScape Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,060 million, or 31.10% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,109,972, which is approximately 29.204% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,827,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.16 million in QS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $159.57 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 27,640,940 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 7,401,387 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 48,871,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,914,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,964,600 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 3,371,862 shares during the same period.