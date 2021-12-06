Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] moved down -8.16: Why It’s Important

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] slipped around -4.84 points on Friday, while shares priced at $54.44 at the close of the session, down -8.16%. The company report on November 26, 2021 that Pinduoduo to promote more young leaders to critical roles.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD), China’s largest agriculture platform, said it will promote more young leaders to encourage creativity and innovation.

The company, which turned six in October, is seeing the younger generation maturing quickly as leaders, and will be giving them more opportunities to take on responsibilities so they can gain experience, according to Chen Lei, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Pinduoduo Inc. stock is now -69.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PDD Stock saw the intraday high of $57.00 and lowest of $51.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 212.60, which means current price is +4.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 21564467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $139.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on PDD stock. On March 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PDD shares from 171 to 157.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.82.

How has PDD stock performed recently?

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.48. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -41.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.94 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.73, while it was recorded at 62.86 for the last single week of trading, and 113.28 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.57. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] managed to generate an average of -$130,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinduoduo Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD.

Insider trade positions for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $15,038 million, or 31.20% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 27,488,510, which is approximately 0.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,871,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in PDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $861.9 million in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 32.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 49,839,066 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 25,978,751 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 200,404,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,222,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,392,768 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 5,896,575 shares during the same period.