Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] moved down -4.25: Why It’s Important

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PTPI] price plunged by -4.25 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering.

Investors included the company’s largest shareholder.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men’s health, announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering and private placement with the company’s largest investor and other existing investors for gross proceeds of approximately 10.0 million. Petros Pharmaceuticals intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for expansion of its men’s health platform and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A sum of 37967205 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.25M shares. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $3.44 and dropped to a low of $2.41 until finishing in the latest session at $2.48.

Guru’s Opinion on Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82.

PTPI Stock Performance Analysis:

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.66. With this latest performance, PTPI shares dropped by -13.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.78 and a Gross Margin at -12.00. Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -215.35.

Return on Total Capital for PTPI is now -72.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.73. Additionally, PTPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] managed to generate an average of -$762,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PTPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.40% of PTPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTPI stocks are: SHAY CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 277,737, which is approximately 16.323% of the company’s market cap and around 36.74% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHROCK PARTNERS, LLC, holding 115,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in PTPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.27 million in PTPI stock with ownership of nearly 2.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PTPI] by around 43,879 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 198,733 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 595,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 837,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTPI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 64,598 shares during the same period.