Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain 45.23% so far this year. What now?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] slipped around -6.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $323.01 at the close of the session, down -1.97%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Fund manager RFP opens for Mission-Driven Bank Fund.

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC), as anchor investors in the Mission-Driven Bank Fund, on Thursday announced the issuance of a request for proposal (RFP) to identify qualified candidates to manage the fund on behalf of investors. The RFP submission period will be open Dec. 2, 2021 through Feb. 4, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Mission-Driven Bank Fund is a capital investment vehicle designed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to channel private capital and other resources to FDIC-insured Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), which collectively are mission-driven banks. These institutions play a crucial role in serving the needs of minority and rural neighborhoods through affordable financial products that support small-business development, community development, affordable housing, and other initiatives that foster growth and create opportunity and prosperity.

Microsoft Corporation stock is now 45.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MSFT Stock saw the intraday high of $332.70 and lowest of $318.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 349.67, which means current price is +52.41% above from all time high which was touched on 11/22/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.73M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 40769904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $360.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $390, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 325 to 380.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 7.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 55.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has MSFT stock performed recently?

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.28 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 317.06, while it was recorded at 329.96 for the last single week of trading, and 277.91 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.59 and a Gross Margin at +68.93. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 32.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.95. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $338,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microsoft Corporation posted 2.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.53%.

Insider trade positions for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1,721,153 million, or 71.90% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 613,781,686, which is approximately 0.459% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 507,117,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.8 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $95.1 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.133% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,777 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 112,052,080 shares. Additionally, 1,961 investors decreased positions by around 103,120,577 shares, while 346 investors held positions by with 5,113,309,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,328,482,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,164,703 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 3,573,322 shares during the same period.