Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] Stock trading around $306.84 per share: What’s Next?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] slipped around -3.55 points on Friday, while shares priced at $306.84 at the close of the session, down -1.14%. The company report on December 3, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – December 3, 2021) – The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Meta Platforms, Inc. f/k/a Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FB) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s securities between November 3, 2016, and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the ”Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before December 27, 2021.

Meta Platforms Inc. stock is now 12.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FB Stock saw the intraday high of $313.75 and lowest of $299.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 384.33, which means current price is +25.44% above from all time high which was touched on 09/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.16M shares, FB reached a trading volume of 27168550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FB shares is $401.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $425 to $400, while Truist kept a Buy rating on FB stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for FB shares from 425 to 415.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 10.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for FB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for FB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has FB stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, FB shares dropped by -7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.15 for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 332.46, while it was recorded at 318.06 for the last single week of trading, and 328.99 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.01 and a Gross Margin at +80.58. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.90.

Return on Total Capital for FB is now 25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, FB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Platforms Inc. [FB] managed to generate an average of $497,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meta Platforms Inc. posted 3.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 21.35%.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc. [FB]

There are presently around $574,538 million, or 80.10% of FB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 182,892,992, which is approximately 0.234% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,888,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.83 billion in FB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $39.06 billion in FB stock with ownership of nearly 0.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,565 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:FB] by around 45,285,738 shares. Additionally, 1,350 investors decreased positions by around 69,049,367 shares, while 445 investors held positions by with 1,758,101,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,872,436,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FB stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,713,064 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 5,416,720 shares during the same period.