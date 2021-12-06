Market cap of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] reaches 34.72M – now what?

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: TOMZ] gained 1.74% or 0.03 points to close at $1.75 with a heavy trading volume of 20022754 shares. The company report on November 12, 2021 that TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021.

TOMI Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Halden Shane stated, “In the third quarter, we continued to add premier customers, expanded our technology solutions among our existing base of customers, launched our SteraPak and broadened our sales channels with the addition of our Amazon store. We continued to see positive signs in the marketplace and grew third quarter revenue by 50% sequentially over second quarter 2021 results.

It opened the trading session at $2.11, the shares rose to $2.22 and dropped to $1.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TOMZ points out that the company has recorded -37.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -63.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, TOMZ reached to a volume of 20022754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for TOMZ stock

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.60. With this latest performance, TOMZ shares gained by 30.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3333, while it was recorded at 1.6460 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5923 for the last 200 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.02 and a Gross Margin at +57.23. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.55.

Return on Total Capital for TOMZ is now 41.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 53.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.95. Additionally, TOMZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ] managed to generate an average of $151,420 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.00.TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [TOMZ]

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.60% of TOMZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOMZ stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,291,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 145,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in TOMZ stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.12 million in TOMZ stock with ownership of nearly 129.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:TOMZ] by around 1,334,249 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 262,702 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 93,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,690,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOMZ stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,291,000 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 254,936 shares during the same period.