Market cap of Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] reaches 263.57M – now what?

Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ: LGVN] gained 11.78% on the last trading session, reaching $20.12 price per share at the time. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Longeveron Inc. Announces Closing of a $20.5 Million Private Placement.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) (“Longeveron” or “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of common stock and warrants.

The Company sold approximately 1.17 million shares of its common stock and 1.17 million warrants to purchase 1.17 million shares of common stock. The warrants will be exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $17.50 per share. The warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one corresponding warrant will be $17.50. The gross proceeds to the Company from the private placement are estimated to be approximately $20.5 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses.

Longeveron Inc. represents 19.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $263.57 million with the latest information. LGVN stock price has been found in the range of $20.01 to $26.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.07M shares, LGVN reached a trading volume of 28517823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longeveron Inc. is set at 6.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44.

Trading performance analysis for LGVN stock

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.40. With this latest performance, LGVN shares gained by 421.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 189.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.56 for Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.72, while it was recorded at 22.21 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.49. Longeveron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.09.

Return on Total Capital for LGVN is now -51.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.61. Additionally, LGVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 176.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] managed to generate an average of -$310,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Longeveron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]

Positions in Longeveron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ:LGVN] by around 99,428 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 160,921 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 41,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 302,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGVN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,877 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 160,920 shares during the same period.