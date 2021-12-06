Market cap of HP Inc. [HPQ] reaches 43.22B – now what?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] price plunged by -0.24 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on December 2, 2021 that HP Indigo Accelerates Industry 4.0 Solutions Across Industry Segments and Digital Product Portfolio.

Innovation in automation solutions is driving growth at HP Indigo customers worldwide.

News highlights.

A sum of 15844785 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.77M shares. HP Inc. shares reached a high of $38.49 and dropped to a low of $37.14 until finishing in the latest session at $37.55.

The one-year HPQ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.62. The average equity rating for HPQ stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $33.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $40 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HPQ shares from 27 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 10.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.59. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 20.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.31 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.63, while it was recorded at 36.57 for the last single week of trading, and 30.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +18.12. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 84.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 72.87. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $53,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.66.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HPQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HP Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 22.44%.

HP Inc. [HPQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,513 million, or 81.30% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,053,917, which is approximately -0.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 111,643,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.19 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.99 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -2.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 28,423,256 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 61,830,713 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 828,870,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 919,124,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,497,819 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 7,552,381 shares during the same period.