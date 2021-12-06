Market Analysts see Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] gaining to $0.65. Time to buy?

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] traded at a low on 12/03/21, posting a -4.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Sunstream IVXX Investment Corp. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering.

Sunstream IVXX Investment Corp. (“Sunstream IVXX”), an affiliate of SunStream Bancorp Inc., a joint venture sponsored by Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), announced that it has submitted a draft registration statement on a confidential basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Sunstream IVXX will be a specialty finance company that operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that anticipates electing to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The number of shares of common stock to be sold and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The purpose of the offering is to use the net proceeds therefrom to invest primarily in the debt of U.S. cannabis companies across the cannabis industry. Sunstream IVXX intends to commence the public offering following completion of the SEC review process, subject to market and other conditions, in the first quarter of 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). As required by Rule 135, this press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 104272572 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sundial Growers Inc. stands at 8.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.18%.

The market cap for SNDL stock reached $1.18 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 2.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 110.60M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 104272572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $0.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.77. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -14.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6789, while it was recorded at 0.5957 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8744 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Earnings analysis for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sundial Growers Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

Insider trade positions for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $51 million, or 4.60% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 21,843,357, which is approximately -2.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 15,376,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.1 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $9.07 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly -18.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 14,729,659 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 83,693,700 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 12,573,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,850,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,647,436 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,887,561 shares during the same period.