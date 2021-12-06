Market Analysts see Li Auto Inc. [LI] gaining to $43. Time to buy?

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.04%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Li Auto Inc. November 2021 Delivery Update.

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, announced that the Company delivered 13,485 Li ONEs in November 2021, representing a 190.2% year-over-year increase. Total deliveries for the eleven months ended November 30, 2021 reached 76,404, taking cumulative deliveries to 110,001.

“We set a new monthly record with over 13,000 deliveries of Li ONEs in November, making Li ONE the first domestic branded premium model priced above RMB300,000 in China to achieve the 10,000 monthly deliveries milestone. We are excited to see Li ONE emerge as one of the best choices for large SUV users and families in China. This impressive result reflects widespread user endorsement of our outstanding product features and performance, and we deeply appreciate our users’ recognition. Looking ahead, we will continue to create products and services that can delight our users and make ourselves proud,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

Over the last 12 months, LI stock dropped by -11.79%. The one-year Li Auto Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.26. The average equity rating for LI stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.42 billion, with 905.05 million shares outstanding and 223.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, LI stock reached a trading volume of 30143258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $42.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Nomura raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Li Auto Inc. stock. On June 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LI shares from 60 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.94.

Li Auto Inc. [LI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.04. With this latest performance, LI shares dropped by -7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.68 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.48, while it was recorded at 33.49 for the last single week of trading, and 27.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.76 and a Gross Margin at +15.51. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.76.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.66. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$44,623 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Li Auto Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI.

There are presently around $4,885 million, or 20.70% of LI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,990,990, which is approximately 13.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 14,796,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $421.7 million in LI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $421.49 million in LI stock with ownership of nearly -9.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li Auto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ:LI] by around 34,721,790 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 11,682,085 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 125,014,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,418,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,634,125 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,583,105 shares during the same period.