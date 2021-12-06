Market Analysts see Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] falling to $48. Time to buy?

Celyad Oncology SA [NASDAQ: CYAD] jumped around 1.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.70 at the close of the session, up 32.02%. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Celyad Oncology Announces $32.5 Million Private Placement With Fortress Investment Group.

Regulatory News:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq:CYAD) (“Celyad” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, announced that it has entered into a subscription agreement with an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group (such affiliate “Fortress”) for the private placement of 6,500,000 ordinary shares for gross proceeds of USD 32.5 million (about EUR 28.7 million). The subscription will take place within the framework of the authorized capital and it is expected to close on or about December 8, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Celyad Oncology SA stock is now -39.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CYAD Stock saw the intraday high of $5.32 and lowest of $4.3601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.47, which means current price is +33.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.13K shares, CYAD reached a trading volume of 55846350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Celyad Oncology SA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2018, representing the official price target for Celyad Oncology SA stock.

How has CYAD stock performed recently?

Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.07. With this latest performance, CYAD shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.73 for Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.28 for the last 200 days.

Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -618020.00. Celyad Oncology SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -344080.00.

Return on Total Capital for CYAD is now -73.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.12. Additionally, CYAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD] managed to generate an average of -$187,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Celyad Oncology SA [CYAD]

Positions in Celyad Oncology SA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Celyad Oncology SA [NASDAQ:CYAD] by around 9,960 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 106,536 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 70,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYAD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,880 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 91,225 shares during the same period.