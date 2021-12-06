Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] moved down -0.89: Why It’s Important

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.89% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.12%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Palantir and Kinder Morgan Sign Multi-Year Agreement to Strengthen Pipeline Operations.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI), one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America, announced a multi-year partnership to deploy Palantir’s data integration software platform, Foundry, in Kinder Morgan’s storage operations to drive efficiency and safety.

Kinder Morgan will deploy Foundry to optimize its U.S.- based gas storage operations. Operators and decision makers will be provided with a common operating picture of the company’s infrastructure, connecting transactional systems data streams, analysis, and operations over supply, grid integrity, customers, and pricing. With real-time access to this information, Foundry will enable Kinder Morgan to make data-driven decisions on gas storage, optimization, and maintenance scheduling.

Over the last 12 months, KMI stock rose by 7.59%. The one-year Kinder Morgan Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.86. The average equity rating for KMI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.42 billion, with 2.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.03M shares, KMI stock reached a trading volume of 15012437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $18.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KMI Stock Performance Analysis:

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, KMI shares dropped by -7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.96, while it was recorded at 15.61 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kinder Morgan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.31. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $10,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

KMI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 7.33%.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,203 million, or 56.50% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 174,433,344, which is approximately -3.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 168,851,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.15 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 1.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 626 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 70,507,071 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 78,356,011 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 1,211,155,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,360,018,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,840,933 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 10,809,107 shares during the same period.