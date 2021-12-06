For PG&E Corporation [PCG], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] traded at a low on 12/03/21, posting a -1.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.81. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Energy Industry Veteran Yvonne A. McIntyre Appointed to Lead Federal Affairs for PG&E Corporation.

McIntyre Brings Strong Clean Energy Credentials and Extensive Experience Advocating for Federal Energy Policies.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) announced the appointment of energy industry veteran Yvonne A. McIntyre as Vice President, Federal Affairs, effective January 3, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 20801930 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PG&E Corporation stands at 3.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.00%.

The market cap for PCG stock reached $22.92 billion, with 1.99 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.97M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 20801930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $14.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PCG stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has PCG stock performed recently?

PG&E Corporation [PCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.34, while it was recorded at 11.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.58 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.86. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.06.

Return on Total Capital for PCG is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.90. Additionally, PCG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 183.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PG&E Corporation [PCG] managed to generate an average of -$54,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PG&E Corporation posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

Insider trade positions for PG&E Corporation [PCG]

There are presently around $17,822 million, or 77.00% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 173,257,809, which is approximately 24.222% of the company’s market cap and around 24.11% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 160,989,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.61 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -8.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 221,149,778 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 177,931,219 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 1,109,941,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,509,022,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,568,240 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 73,369,608 shares during the same period.