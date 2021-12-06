For Citigroup Inc. [C], Analyst sees a rise to $85. What next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] loss -1.65% on the last trading session, reaching $62.76 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Participating in the BofA Securities 2021 Gas Utility Conference.

On December 7, 2021, management from Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) (the “Company”) will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Gas Utility Conference. The Company will virtually join members of investment firms in a series of one-on-one meetings as scheduled through BofA Securities. Additionally, Company executives are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the conference beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. A copy of the Company’s materials will be made available prior to the conference in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, sub-section “Events & Presentations” (www.chpk.com).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s businesses is available at www.chpk.com.

Citigroup Inc. represents 2.01 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $125.98 billion with the latest information. C stock price has been found in the range of $62.43 to $64.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.92M shares, C reached a trading volume of 25003822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $84.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $84 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 493.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 2.39.

Trading performance analysis for C stock

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.78 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.19, while it was recorded at 63.57 for the last single week of trading, and 71.15 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.36.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 1.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.61. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $52,352 per employee.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 2.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 22.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $95,194 million, or 77.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,266,299, which is approximately -1.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,104,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.11 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.71 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -2.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

862 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 56,908,458 shares. Additionally, 723 investors decreased positions by around 101,519,931 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 1,358,372,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,516,800,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,274,694 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,272,128 shares during the same period.