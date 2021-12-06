Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is -10.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.10%. The company report on December 3, 2021 that Notice to Current and Former Delta Air Lines Pilots: National Investor Fraud Law Firm KlaymanToskes Is Preparing to File a FINRA Arbitration Claim on Behalf of Former Delta Pilot Against Oppenheimer & Co. for Horizon Private Equity III Ponzi Losses.

National investor fraud law firm KlaymanToskes (“KT”) announces it is preparing to file a FINRA arbitration claim against Oppenheimer & Co. (NYSE: OPY) on behalf of a former Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) pilot who sustained over $1M in losses in Horizon Private Equity III. KT is focusing on Oppenheimer’s role in enabling the massive alleged Horizon Ponzi scheme devised by Marietta, Georgia resident and former Oppenheimer registered representative, John Woods, which was operated through his firm, Southport Capital.

From 2008 to 2016, John Woods and his brother Jim Woods allegedly solicited a significant number of customers from Oppenheimer, including Delta Air Lines pilots, to invest in Horizon while Woods was registered as a broker and investment adviser with the brokerage firm. Investors were told they would earn a return by investing in government bonds, stocks or real estate projects.

Over the last 12 months, DAL stock dropped by -16.23%. The one-year Delta Air Lines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.23. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.28 billion, with 637.00 million shares outstanding and 635.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.72M shares, DAL stock reached a trading volume of 25105107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $53.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 146.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

DAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.10. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -12.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.12 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.10, while it was recorded at 35.72 for the last single week of trading, and 43.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delta Air Lines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.44 and a Gross Margin at -38.23. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -72.45.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now -23.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,317.34. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,160.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of -$167,365 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted -2.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 13.31%.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,764 million, or 65.00% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,947,448, which is approximately 0.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,933,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in DAL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $792.06 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 417 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 31,515,842 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 32,239,426 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 346,597,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,352,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,711,256 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,793,134 shares during the same period.