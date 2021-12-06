Citigroup slashes price target on Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] – find out why.

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.74% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.35%. The company report on December 3, 2021 that FDA Approves Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as Adjuvant Treatment for Adult and Pediatric (≥12 Years of Age) Patients With Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma Following Complete Resection.

KEYTRUDA Is the First Anti-PD-1/L1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit in the Adjuvant Setting for Stage IIB and IIC Melanoma.

KEYTRUDA Is Now Approved as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients (≥12 Years of Age) With Completely Resected Melanoma Across Stage IIB, Stage IIC and Stage III Disease.

Over the last 12 months, MRK stock dropped by -5.57%. The one-year Merck & Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.24. The average equity rating for MRK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $190.65 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.54M shares, MRK stock reached a trading volume of 14295098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $95.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 104.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MRK Stock Performance Analysis:

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.35. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -17.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.22 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.83, while it was recorded at 74.29 for the last single week of trading, and 77.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Merck & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.72.

Return on Total Capital for MRK is now 22.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.14. Additionally, MRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] managed to generate an average of $95,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

MRK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Merck & Co. Inc. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 14.50%.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $136,413 million, or 74.70% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 210,468,088, which is approximately -6.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 187,897,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.78 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.47 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly 1.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,351 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 72,595,414 shares. Additionally, 1,089 investors decreased positions by around 82,234,172 shares, while 317 investors held positions by with 1,705,180,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,860,010,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,572,967 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 14,049,521 shares during the same period.