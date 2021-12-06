AT&T Inc. [T] is -18.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] gained 1.78% on the last trading session, reaching $23.46 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Tutor Perini Announces Two Projects Collectively Valued at $218.8 Million.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced that its subsidiary, Black Micro Construction Corp., has been awarded a firm fixed-price contract valued at $161,815,880 by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific Division (“NAVFAC Pacific”), for site development and construction of an aircraft parking apron and taxiway at the Tinian International Airport, Tinian, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Initial mobilization to the island will begin in April 2022, with work to commence in June and be completed by October 2025. The project will be included in the Company’s fourth-quarter 2021 backlog.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

In addition, the Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV has been awarded a firm fixed-price contract valued at $56,970,960 by NAVFAC Pacific for the J-015 Enlisted Dining Facility project at Camp Blaz Marine Corps Base Guam. The contract supports the Defense Policy Review Initiative and is funded by the Government of Japan as part of the International Agreement between the United States and Japan. The 40,000 square-foot enlisted dining facility will serve 1,020 customers per hour. The project also provides a 3,000 square foot cold storage warehouse, a 2,000 square foot general-purpose warehouse and over 7,000 square yard of paved parking and loading areas, among other features. Work is expected to begin immediately and be completed in December 2023. The project will be included in the Company’s fourth-quarter 2021 backlog.

AT&T Inc. represents 7.17 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $169.33 billion with the latest information. T stock price has been found in the range of $22.91 to $23.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.32M shares, T reached a trading volume of 69632369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $31.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price from $23 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 15.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for T stock

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.37, while it was recorded at 23.09 for the last single week of trading, and 28.19 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +36.87. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Total Capital for T is now 6.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AT&T Inc. [T] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.18. Additionally, T Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AT&T Inc. [T] managed to generate an average of -$22,504 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AT&T Inc. [T]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T Inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 3.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $87,816 million, or 54.10% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 571,602,105, which is approximately 0.8% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 520,767,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.0 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.05 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 2.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,010 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 149,613,816 shares. Additionally, 1,428 investors decreased positions by around 117,111,467 shares, while 222 investors held positions by with 3,543,075,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,809,800,809 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,451,308 shares, while 155 institutional investors sold positions of 12,443,175 shares during the same period.