Jefferies lifts International Paper Company [IP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] closed the trading session at $45.88 on 12/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.07, while the highest price level was $46.21. The company report on November 23, 2021 that International Paper Donates $288,000 to Feeding America®.

Northampton, MA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Food banks around the U.S. are combatting food insecurity, which has dramatically increased since the beginning of the pandemic. International Paper, a leading producer of packaging and pulp products headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is proud to build on their #HelpFillTheBoxes campaign with a significant donation to Feeding America® to help combat this critical need in the communities where their employees live and work.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.30 percent and weekly performance of -3.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, IP reached to a volume of 4222585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $57.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on IP stock. On June 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IP shares from 58 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

IP stock trade performance evaluation

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -6.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.44 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.49, while it was recorded at 46.26 for the last single week of trading, and 56.63 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Paper Company [IP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Company posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 25.83%.

International Paper Company [IP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,905 million, or 84.40% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,714,619, which is approximately 0.465% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,883,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in IP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.54 billion in IP stock with ownership of nearly 0.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

377 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 20,706,775 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 18,042,922 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 286,122,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,872,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,852,256 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 1,814,908 shares during the same period.