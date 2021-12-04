Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock Initiated by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $124

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] jumped around 3.59 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $90.38 at the close of the session, up 4.14%. The company report on December 2, 2021 that AspenTech Announces HSR and Austrian Antitrust Approval for Proposed Transaction with Emerson.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, announced, in connection with its proposed transaction with Emerson (NYSE: EMR), the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the “HSR Act”), and antitrust clearance from the Austrian Federal Competition Authority.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act and Austrian antitrust approval satisfy two conditions to the closing of the pending transaction, which was announced on October 11, 2021. The transaction remains subject to approval by AspenTech shareholders, antitrust approval in Russia and South Korea, and other customary closing conditions. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the second calendar quarter of 2022.

Emerson Electric Co. stock is now 12.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EMR Stock saw the intraday high of $91.04 and lowest of $87.535 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 105.99, which means current price is +16.23% above from all time high which was touched on 09/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 4197674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $109.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $104, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on EMR stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EMR shares from 89 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 30.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -9.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.87 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.30, while it was recorded at 89.24 for the last single week of trading, and 95.44 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Emerson Electric Co. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 11.72%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $39,875 million, or 75.00% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,797,725, which is approximately 0.358% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,769,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.5 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.38 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -1.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

708 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 18,022,214 shares. Additionally, 725 investors decreased positions by around 19,583,643 shares, while 344 investors held positions by with 403,584,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 441,190,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,547,120 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,497,478 shares during the same period.