Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] Is Currently 8.99 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] closed the trading session at $4.12 on 12/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.875, while the highest price level was $4.13. The company report on June 11, 2021 that CSN Announces Settlement of Tender Offer for Any and All 2023 Notes.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) announces that the cash tender offer by its Luxembourg finance subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), for any and all of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) (144A CUSIP / ISIN 12644VAB4 / US12644VAB45 and Reg S CUSIP / ISIN L21779AC4 / USL21779AC45), fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN, expired on June 8 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the “Expiration Time”). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$421,058,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, representing 45.52% of the Notes outstanding.

CSN Resources accepted and made payment for all Notes that at or prior to the Expiration Time were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time will receive US$1,038.13 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, June 11, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.76 percent and weekly performance of 0.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, SID reached to a volume of 4178238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $7.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for SID in the course of the last twelve months was 2.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SID stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, SID shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 3.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.01 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +35.97. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.62.

Return on Total Capital for SID is now 17.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 361.13. Additionally, SID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 318.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] managed to generate an average of $108,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 180.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $168 million, or 3.00% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,454,829, which is approximately -1.617% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 5,173,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.31 million in SID stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $19.69 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly 32.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 8,255,336 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 9,034,457 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 23,557,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,847,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 966,901 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,735,673 shares during the same period.