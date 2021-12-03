why Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.86

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] slipped around -0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $5.24 at the close of the session, down -0.76%. The company report on November 23, 2021 that Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences.

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the Scotiabank Mining Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Additionally, Coeur’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The Scotiabank Mining Conference and the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference are virtual, invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

Coeur Mining Inc. stock is now -49.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDE Stock saw the intraday high of $5.32 and lowest of $5.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.60, which means current price is +4.80% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 7462660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $8.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

How has CDE stock performed recently?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.96. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -21.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.10 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.40, while it was recorded at 5.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.08 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.43 and a Gross Margin at +19.41. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.30.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.47. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of $13,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

Insider trade positions for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $889 million, or 72.80% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,996,066, which is approximately -2.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,380,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.17 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $115.5 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 2.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 13,105,587 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 9,640,419 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 145,569,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,315,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 904,260 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,226,074 shares during the same period.