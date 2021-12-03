why C3.ai Inc. [AI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $73.33

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] slipped around -3.79 points on 12/2/2021, while shares priced at $30.04 at the close of the session, down -11.20%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that C3 AI Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Q2 Revenue of $58.3 million, increased 41% year over year.

FY 22 Revenue Guidance raised to 35% – 37% growth, up from 17% growth in FY 21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 19100302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $73.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.29.

How has AI stock performed recently?

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.01. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -34.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.53 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.61, while it was recorded at 35.41 for the last single week of trading, and 58.53 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Earnings analysis for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C3.ai Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI.

Insider trade positions for C3.ai Inc. [AI]

There are presently around $1,732 million, or 51.70% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,650,476, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,206,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.97 million in AI stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $154.28 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly -24.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 14,604,302 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,271,452 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 31,307,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,183,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,465,006 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,423,056 shares during the same period.