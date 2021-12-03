why BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.75

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE: BSIG] traded at a low on 12/02/21, posting a -0.13 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.20. The company report on November 4, 2021 that BrightSphere Announces Fixed Price Tender Offer.

Announces plans to launch a fixed price tender offer to repurchase up to 33,300,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $31.50.

Following completion of the tender offer, if needed, BrightSphere will repurchase shares of common stock from certain funds managed by Paulson & Co. and its affiliates such that the funds’ ownership does not exceed 19.99%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8499747 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.48%.

The market cap for BSIG stock reached $2.42 billion, with 79.61 million shares outstanding and 79.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, BSIG reached a trading volume of 8499747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSIG shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $22 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $30, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on BSIG stock. On July 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BSIG shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.77.

How has BSIG stock performed recently?

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, BSIG shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.42 for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.40, while it was recorded at 30.21 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.79 and a Gross Margin at +96.10. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.89.

Return on Total Capital for BSIG is now 24.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 156.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.07. Additionally, BSIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG] managed to generate an average of $358,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.

Earnings analysis for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. go to 24.20%.

Insider trade positions for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [BSIG]

There are presently around $2,407 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSIG stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 20,000,552, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,705,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.25 million in BSIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $140.59 million in BSIG stock with ownership of nearly -5.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:BSIG] by around 5,756,907 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 6,085,085 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 67,748,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,590,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSIG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,185,757 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 795,876 shares during the same period.