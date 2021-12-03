Wall Street Analyst Upgrade CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]. What else is Wall St. saying

CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ: CONE] closed the trading session at $89.16 on 12/02/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $88.92, while the highest price level was $89.27. The company report on December 1, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CONE, FVCB, EBMT, ESBK, ZEN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners for $90.50 per share in cash. If you are a CyrusOne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.89 percent and weekly performance of -0.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, CONE reached to a volume of 4783727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CONE shares is $89.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CONE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for CyrusOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for CyrusOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $78, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CONE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CyrusOne Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

CONE stock trade performance evaluation

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, CONE shares gained by 6.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.42 for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.92, while it was recorded at 89.15 for the last single week of trading, and 74.83 for the last 200 days.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.97 and a Gross Margin at +16.69. CyrusOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.01.

Return on Total Capital for CONE is now 2.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.13. Additionally, CONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] managed to generate an average of $93,878 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CyrusOne Inc. [CONE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CyrusOne Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CONE.

CyrusOne Inc. [CONE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,068 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CONE stocks are: COHEN & STEERS, INC. with ownership of 21,070,775, which is approximately 2.813% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,776,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in CONE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.45 billion in CONE stock with ownership of nearly 13.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CyrusOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in CyrusOne Inc. [NASDAQ:CONE] by around 13,607,276 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 10,580,153 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 111,165,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,353,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CONE stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,653,419 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,275,423 shares during the same period.