Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.745 during the day while it closed the day at $3.71. The company report on November 30, 2021 that AMRN ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 23, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Amarin Corporation Plc Limited Shareholders.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – November 30, 2021) – The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: December 5, 2018 to June 21, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2021No obligation or cost to you.

Amarin Corporation plc stock has also loss -2.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMRN stock has declined by -31.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.17% and lost -24.13% year-on date.

The market cap for AMRN stock reached $1.47 billion, with 396.62 million shares outstanding and 381.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 7842096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $8.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

AMRN stock trade performance evaluation

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -23.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.56 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.05 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.20 and a Gross Margin at +78.26. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.93.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.56. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$18,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amarin Corporation plc posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $444 million, or 31.70% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 21,856,032, which is approximately -17.379% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 11,604,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.05 million in AMRN stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $42.32 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 564.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 22,564,360 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 32,607,757 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 64,586,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,758,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,008,459 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 18,578,511 shares during the same period.