Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain 25.81% so far this year. What now?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] jumped around 3.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $71.17 at the close of the session, up 5.73%. The company report on November 29, 2021 that Valero Energy Corporation Announces the Redemption of its 2.700% Senior Notes due 2023.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO; “Valero”) announced that it has called for redemption the entire outstanding principal amount of its 2.700% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”). The Notes were previously subject to an “any and all” tender offer by Valero, which is expected to settle tomorrow. According to information provided by the tender and information agent for the “any and all” tender offer, $594,520,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered in the “any and all” tender offer (excluding $202,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes tendered pursuant to guaranteed delivery procedures, which remain subject to the holders’ performance of the delivery requirements under such procedures). The redemption announced will apply to all of the Notes that remain outstanding following the settlement of the “any and all” tender offer. The redemption date for the Notes is December 29, 2021. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding, before giving effect to the settlement of the “any and all” tender offer, is $850 million. The redemption price will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest thereon (not including any portion of such payments of interest accrued as of the date of redemption) discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Adjusted Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes), plus 40 basis points, as calculated by an Independent Investment Banker (as defined in the Notes), plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including, the redemption date.

A notice of redemption is being sent to all currently registered holders of the Notes by the Trustee, U.S. Bank National Association.

Valero Energy Corporation stock is now 25.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLO Stock saw the intraday high of $71.64 and lowest of $66.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 84.95, which means current price is +29.93% above from all time high which was touched on 06/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 5194617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $92.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $95 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VLO stock performed recently?

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.27, while it was recorded at 68.32 for the last single week of trading, and 73.46 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at -1.46. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.20.

Return on Total Capital for VLO is now -5.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.29. Additionally, VLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] managed to generate an average of -$143,115 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Valero Energy Corporation posted -1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $22,818 million, or 78.80% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,324,721, which is approximately 0.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,013,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.56 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.03 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 491 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 16,464,301 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 18,129,607 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 286,014,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,607,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,737,154 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,874,249 shares during the same period.