Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] is 334.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] loss -1.48% on the last trading session, reaching $177.00 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2021 that BCU Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

BCU, one of the nation’s Top 100 credit unions serving over 300,000 members in the United States and Puerto Rico, announced it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to offer AI-powered personal loans to more people.

Upstart Holdings Inc. represents 79.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.87 billion with the latest information. UPST stock price has been found in the range of $159.66 to $185.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 10612592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $305.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $300, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on UPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 22.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPST in the course of the last twelve months was 65.29.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.74. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -48.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.90% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.59 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 295.77, while it was recorded at 196.69 for the last single week of trading, and 178.54 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST.

There are presently around $8,846 million, or 52.40% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 12,400,000, which is approximately -7.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,430,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $795.9 million in UPST stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $763.6 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 179.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 15,641,778 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 11,905,869 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 21,690,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,238,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 222 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,996,874 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,658,109 shares during the same period.