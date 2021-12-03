UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain 27.19% so far this year. What now?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $1.68. The company report on December 1, 2021 that UnitedHealthcare Introduces Health Plan Delivering Lower Costs and a Patient-Focused Health Care Experience.

Doctors Plan of Arizona provides personalized and seamless customer support, flexibility of accessing care from 15 Banner Health medical centers across Arizona’s Maricopa and Pinal counties.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Plan participants can save up to 15% on premiums.

A sum of 4738347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.91M shares. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares reached a high of $447.885 and dropped to a low of $439.2186 until finishing in the latest session at $446.02.

The one-year UNH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.94. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $479.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $450, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock. On June 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UNH shares from 450 to 522.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 8.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.12.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 433.58, while it was recorded at 445.30 for the last single week of trading, and 405.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.99.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 19.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.48. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $46,676 per employee.

UNH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted 3.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 13.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $369,471 million, or 89.30% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,168,051, which is approximately 0.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,706,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.09 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $21.45 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -4.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,367 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 21,621,113 shares. Additionally, 948 investors decreased positions by around 20,477,774 shares, while 354 investors held positions by with 786,274,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 828,373,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,579,384 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,128,813 shares during the same period.