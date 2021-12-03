Stephens slashes price target on U.S. Bancorp [USB] – find out why.

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] surged by $1.75 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $57.08 during the day while it closed the day at $56.60. The company report on December 1, 2021 that U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced that Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference.

The presentation will begin at 10:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 8 in New York.

U.S. Bancorp stock has also loss -5.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USB stock has inclined by 0.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.86% and gained 21.49% year-on date.

The market cap for USB stock reached $85.47 billion, with 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 5277024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $66.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.35.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.55 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.28, while it was recorded at 56.34 for the last single week of trading, and 57.70 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Bancorp posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 13.05%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63,026 million, or 76.30% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately -1.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 108,793,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.16 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.31 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 760 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 36,951,520 shares. Additionally, 682 investors decreased positions by around 32,419,802 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 1,044,159,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,113,530,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,601,372 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,004,437 shares during the same period.