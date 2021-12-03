Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] Is Currently 15.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] gained 15.85% or 49.28 points to close at $360.28 with a heavy trading volume of 15040221 shares. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022.

Product revenue of $312.5 million, representing 110% year-over-year growth.

Remaining performance obligations of $1.8 billion, representing 94% year-over-year growth.

It opened the trading session at $350.00, the shares rose to $361.599 and dropped to $328.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNOW points out that the company has recorded 48.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, SNOW reached to a volume of 15040221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $344.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $300 to $370. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $455, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on SNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 19.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 129.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.56.

Trading performance analysis for SNOW stock

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 343.22, while it was recorded at 347.76 for the last single week of trading, and 275.65 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.87 and a Gross Margin at +58.84. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.06.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.14. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$216,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Snowflake Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

There are presently around $63,785 million, or 69.60% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 29,658,449, which is approximately -10.441% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 21,037,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.54 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5.24 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 13.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 466 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 41,401,247 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 23,517,277 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 140,177,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,095,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,389,534 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,660,409 shares during the same period.