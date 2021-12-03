Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $142

Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE: SPG] gained 2.80% or 4.14 points to close at $151.86 with a heavy trading volume of 4453931 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Shoppers believe buying gifts in stores, not online, is the best option this holiday season; survey finds.

Simon released a recent study related to understanding consumers’ needs related to holiday shopping. Results found that 81 percent of respondents were worried their holiday gifts either wouldn’t arrive on time or wouldn’t be available at all and that 80 percent of respondents agreed that buying gifts in stores is the best way to guarantee a gift in hand for the holidays.

“Shoppers want peace of mind, making sure they have their holiday gifts in hand this season,” said Ali Slocum, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications, Simon. “Shopping in stores is the only way to guarantee gifts are in hand for the holidays, especially this season when consumers must wait on strained package delivery services.”.

It opened the trading session at $149.94, the shares rose to $153.9776 and dropped to $148.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPG points out that the company has recorded 14.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, SPG reached to a volume of 4453931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPG shares is $164.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Simon Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $141 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Simon Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $132, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on SPG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simon Property Group Inc. is set at 5.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPG in the course of the last twelve months was 54.38.

Trading performance analysis for SPG stock

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, SPG shares dropped by -4.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.07 for Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.72, while it was recorded at 154.57 for the last single week of trading, and 130.79 for the last 200 days.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.73 and a Gross Margin at +52.09. Simon Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.17.

Return on Total Capital for SPG is now 6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 897.11. Additionally, SPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 832.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG] managed to generate an average of $337,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Simon Property Group Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simon Property Group Inc. go to 8.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Simon Property Group Inc. [SPG]

There are presently around $43,717 million, or 90.00% of SPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,358,271, which is approximately 0.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,857,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.14 billion in SPG stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $3.35 billion in SPG stock with ownership of nearly 5.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simon Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Simon Property Group Inc. [NYSE:SPG] by around 14,559,192 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 14,931,326 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 258,388,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,878,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPG stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,450,259 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 984,082 shares during the same period.