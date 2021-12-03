Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] Stock trading around $7.07 per share: What’s Next?

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: PPSI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -30.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 24.25%. The company report on November 16, 2021 that Pioneer Power Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Also Notes Accelerating Growth of E-Bloc and Recent Launch of E-Boost© Products for the EV Charging Market.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) (“Pioneer” “Pioneer Power” or the “Company”), a leader in the design, manufacture and integration of electric power systems and service, including on site power, circuit protective and control power solutions, provided a business update and announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, PPSI stock rose by 107.15%.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.51 million, with 8.73 million shares outstanding and 3.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.05M shares, PPSI stock reached a trading volume of 7707707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09.

PPSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.25. With this latest performance, PPSI shares gained by 110.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.75, while it was recorded at 7.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.98 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.32.

Return on Total Capital for PPSI is now -24.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.69. Additionally, PPSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] managed to generate an average of -$31,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

PPSI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. go to 6.00%.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [PPSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.20% of PPSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 151,277, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 56,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in PPSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.33 million in PPSI stock with ownership of nearly 0.214% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:PPSI] by around 65,213 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 41,603 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 378,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPSI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,802 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 16,581 shares during the same period.