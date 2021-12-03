PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $157

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] gained 0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $160.62 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Doritos® and Twitch Rivals North America Take This Year’s Doritos Bowl to Another Level®.

Four Twitch creators will compete with hand-selected teams on December 6 for their chance at a portion of the $175,000 2021 Doritos Bowl grand prize.

The legendary Doritos Bowl is back on Twitch Rivals, the #1 destination for competitive entertainment on Twitch, and Doritos is taking this year’s competition to another level. With one epic day of gameplay on December 6 led by four top Twitch creators playing five different games, for the first time, fans will be able to watch some of their favorites play games that they’ve never streamed before.

PepsiCo Inc. represents 1.38 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $221.55 billion with the latest information. PEP stock price has been found in the range of $159.83 to $161.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 4618116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $167.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $145 to $165. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEP in the course of the last twelve months was 235.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for PEP stock

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, PEP shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.54, while it was recorded at 161.17 for the last single week of trading, and 150.24 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +54.87. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.12.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 19.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.74. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 309.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $24,467 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PepsiCo Inc. posted 1.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 9.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

There are presently around $161,595 million, or 73.60% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,743,158, which is approximately 0.828% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,047,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.07 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.34 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,311 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 29,303,587 shares. Additionally, 1,169 investors decreased positions by around 21,832,952 shares, while 355 investors held positions by with 954,934,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,006,071,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,004,505 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,288,036 shares during the same period.