Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] moved down -8.45: Why It’s Important

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] closed the trading session at $3.36 on 12/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.30, while the highest price level was $3.82. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Elsa Keita Joins META as Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Partnerships & Innovation.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT, FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced that Ms. Elsa Keïta has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Partnerships & Innovation. As a member of the META executive leadership team, she will be responsible for the Company’s corporate strategy, and she will support and lead key strategic initiatives and partnerships.

Ms. Keïta joins META after twelve years with Airbus, where she served as VP Head of Strategic Partnerships and Innovation, Chief Innovation Officer Deputy, and Senior Director Business Development. She has led various forms of strategic partnerships including M&A and joint ventures in the field of aviation services. She established 15 strategic partnerships with deep tech start-ups in smart material & nanocomposites, 3D printing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence for knowledge extraction, design optimization and quality nonconformity. Ms. Keïta was honored with the “Rising Star Award” by Global Corporate Venturing in 2016 and has successfully raised over $1 billion in funding through debt, asset finance and equity in the transportation industry.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 140.00 percent and weekly performance of -10.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.62M shares, MMAT reached to a volume of 7649428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 745.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

MMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.64. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -32.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 380.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.01 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.84, while it was recorded at 3.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.89 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $129 million, or 13.80% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,968,802, which is approximately 217.258% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,381,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.72 million in MMAT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.37 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 289.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 25,423,688 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 5,031,894 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,961,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,416,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,209,861 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,423,467 shares during the same period.