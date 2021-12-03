Market cap of PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] reaches 1.42B – now what?

PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PLBY] gained 6.31% or 2.21 points to close at $37.22 with a heavy trading volume of 4741129 shares. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Playboy Names Cardi B As First-Ever Creative Director In Residence.

Global music superstar and icon also to serve as Founding Creative Director of Playboy’s new creator-led platform CENTERFOLD.

Fashion and Sexual Wellness Product Collaborations to Be Released.

It opened the trading session at $35.50, the shares rose to $38.62 and dropped to $32.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLBY points out that the company has recorded -18.95% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -268.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, PLBY reached to a volume of 4741129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLBY shares is $48.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLBY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for PLBY Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $29 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PLBY Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $47, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on PLBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PLBY Group Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

Trading performance analysis for PLBY stock

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, PLBY shares gained by 20.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 265.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.57, while it was recorded at 37.15 for the last single week of trading, and 30.68 for the last 200 days.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PLBY is now -3.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY] managed to generate an average of -$530,901 per employee.PLBY Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLBY Group Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PLBY Group Inc. [PLBY]

There are presently around $1,102 million, or 71.60% of PLBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLBY stocks are: RIZVI TRAVERSE MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 17,001,047, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 2,117,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.83 million in PLBY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $52.04 million in PLBY stock with ownership of nearly 66.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PLBY Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in PLBY Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PLBY] by around 3,494,072 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,487,560 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 22,636,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,617,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLBY stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 475,399 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,992,017 shares during the same period.