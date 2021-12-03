Market cap of India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] reaches 64.25M – now what?

India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX: IGC] loss -0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $1.25 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Phase 1 Clinical Trial Data Indicate IGC’s THC-based Investigational New Drug May Reduce Symptoms of Dementia in Alzheimer’s Patients.

(NYSE American: IGC), India Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC) is excited to present preliminary positive secondary end point findings from its Phase 1 clinical trial for IGC-AD1. The investigational new drug, IGC-AD1, is IGC’s proprietary Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-based candidate designed to treat certain symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. The results of the clinical trial have been submitted in the Clinical/Statistical Report (“CSR”) filed with the FDA, and relevant data is also available on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on December 2, 2021.

Alzheimer’s disease impacts about 50 million people worldwide and about 5.5 million individuals in the U.S. Over 70% of these patients face one or more debilitating symptoms, including anxiety, depression, and agitation (Mendez, 2021). Agitation in dementia patients can include excessive physical movement and verbal activity, restlessness, pacing, belligerence, aggression, screaming, crying, and wandering. Currently, there is no FDA-approved medication to alleviate symptoms of dementia, such as agitation, due to Alzheimer’s disease.

India Globalization Capital Inc. represents 49.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $64.25 million with the latest information. IGC stock price has been found in the range of $1.19 to $1.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, IGC reached a trading volume of 7135924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for India Globalization Capital Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 214.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

Trading performance analysis for IGC stock

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.71. With this latest performance, IGC shares dropped by -16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4416, while it was recorded at 1.3040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5755 for the last 200 days.

India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.49 and a Gross Margin at -38.86. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -981.18.

Return on Total Capital for IGC is now -28.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.00. Additionally, IGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC] managed to generate an average of -$176,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.India Globalization Capital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at India Globalization Capital Inc. [IGC]

There are presently around $7 million, or 11.20% of IGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IGC stocks are: DAVY GLOBAL FUND MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 1,413,876, which is approximately 26.872% of the company’s market cap and around 16.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 842,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 million in IGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.82 million in IGC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in India Globalization Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in India Globalization Capital Inc. [AMEX:IGC] by around 1,134,260 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 607,602 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,593,500 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,335,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IGC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 507,859 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 111,250 shares during the same period.