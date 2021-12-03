Market Analysts see PPL Corporation [PPL] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $28.515 during the day while it closed the day at $28.23. The company report on November 30, 2021 that PPL releases 2021 Climate Assessment Report.

Analysis supports company’s path to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

PPL Corporation released its updated climate assessment report, which highlights risks and opportunities associated with climate change, evaluates potential future emissions and generation mix using scenario analysis, and outlines the company’s strategy and goals to enable a responsible transition to a cleaner energy future.

PPL Corporation stock has also loss -1.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPL stock has declined by -7.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.62% and gained 0.11% year-on date.

The market cap for PPL stock reached $21.10 billion, with 767.73 million shares outstanding and 749.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 6534344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38.

PPL stock trade performance evaluation

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.60, while it was recorded at 28.11 for the last single week of trading, and 28.70 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.11 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.30.

Return on Total Capital for PPL is now 7.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PPL Corporation [PPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.07. Additionally, PPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PPL Corporation [PPL] managed to generate an average of $119,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPL Corporation [PPL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PPL Corporation posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,960 million, or 66.80% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,085,676, which is approximately 3.489% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,366,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.16 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 32,280,992 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 41,716,745 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 420,497,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 494,495,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,449,249 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 13,019,334 shares during the same period.