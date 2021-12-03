Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] is -74.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: KPLT] loss -13.39% on the last trading session, reaching $3.17 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Katapult Provides Interim Update on Gross Originations.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (“Katapult” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KPLT), an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provided an interim update on its quarter-to-date Gross Originations. The Company booked Gross Originations from October 1, 2021, through November 30, 2021, of $40.4 million. This compares to Gross Originations in the same period of 2020 and 2019 of $41.7 million and $26.1 million, respectively.

Gross Originations.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, KPLT reached a trading volume of 5876811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPLT shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Katapult Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Katapult Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

Trading performance analysis for KPLT stock

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.30. With this latest performance, KPLT shares dropped by -30.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.36 for Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.71, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 9.19 for the last 200 days.

Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for KPLT is now -0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT] managed to generate an average of -$15,963,549 per employee.Katapult Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Katapult Holdings Inc. [KPLT]

There are presently around $84 million, or 33.90% of KPLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPLT stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; IRIDIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC/CT, holding 2,628,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.33 million in KPLT stocks shares; and ANCHORAGE CAPITAL GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $8.32 million in KPLT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Katapult Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Katapult Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:KPLT] by around 10,984,689 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 16,743,668 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,210,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,517,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPLT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,312,963 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 12,879,782 shares during the same period.