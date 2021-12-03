Jefferies lifts Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BKKT] price plunged by -0.29 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on November 30, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. – BKKT.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (“Bakkt” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BKKT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Bakkt and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

A sum of 4434633 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.13M shares. Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $14.65 and dropped to a low of $13.29 until finishing in the latest session at $13.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bakkt Holdings Inc. is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

BKKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.21. With this latest performance, BKKT shares dropped by -61.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.92 for Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.84, while it was recorded at 14.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bakkt Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. [BKKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $185 million, or 73.20% of BKKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 3,493,439, which is approximately -3.003% of the company’s market cap and around 24.90% of the total institutional ownership; AZORA CAPITAL LP, holding 1,732,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.19 million in BKKT stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $17.05 million in BKKT stock with ownership of nearly 3.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Bakkt Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BKKT] by around 5,501,685 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 6,055,908 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,719,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,276,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKKT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,804,836 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,192,618 shares during the same period.