IonQ Inc. [IONQ] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $28

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.37% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.37%. The company report on November 15, 2021 that IonQ Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

TCV Bookings of $15.1 million year to date.

Increases guidance for 2021 TCV Bookings from $15 million to $15.8 million at the midpoint.

The one-year IonQ Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.5.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.12 billion, with 120.61 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.94M shares, IONQ stock reached a trading volume of 6520208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Goldman have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8242.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06.

IONQ Stock Performance Analysis:

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.37. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 43.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.56, while it was recorded at 22.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IonQ Inc. Fundamentals:

IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.00 and a Current Ratio set at 54.00.

IONQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $514 million, or 28.70% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,137,133, which is approximately 794.408% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P., holding 2,000,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.9 million in IONQ stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $32.62 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly -3.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 14,780,429 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 9,365,033 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 161,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,983,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,406,701 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,382,583 shares during the same period.