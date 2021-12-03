Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Is Currently 2.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] gained 2.30% or 4.58 points to close at $204.00 with a heavy trading volume of 6003559 shares. The company report on December 2, 2021 that Honeywell’s New Air Monitor Alerts When Indoor Conditions May Present Increased Risk Factors For Exposure To Airborne Viruses.

– Monitors carbon dioxide and features proprietary risk alert system for use in schools, restaurants and other indoor spaces.

– Alerts users to take steps to proactively improve indoor air quality to help decrease the potential risk of transmitting airborne viruses among building occupants.

It opened the trading session at $200.955, the shares rose to $205.45 and dropped to $199.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HON points out that the company has recorded -11.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, HON reached to a volume of 6003559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $242.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $222 to $244. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $210, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 54.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for HON stock

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.17 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.69, while it was recorded at 204.31 for the last single week of trading, and 221.47 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.27 and a Gross Margin at +37.24. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.64.

Return on Total Capital for HON is now 16.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.27. Additionally, HON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Honeywell International Inc. [HON] managed to generate an average of $46,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Honeywell International Inc. posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 11.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

There are presently around $105,542 million, or 75.70% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,083,389, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,268,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.42 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.98 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 999 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 14,816,180 shares. Additionally, 921 investors decreased positions by around 22,101,177 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 480,444,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 517,361,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,845,723 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,237,090 shares during the same period.