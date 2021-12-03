Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Revenue clocked in at $133.09 million, up 0.99% YTD: What’s Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] price plunged by -10.27 percent to reach at -$1.17. The company report on December 2, 2021 that DNA LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – December 2, 2021) – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo Bioworks”) (NYSE: DNA) between May 11, 2021 and October 5, 2021.

A sum of 12854707 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.49M shares. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $11.41 and dropped to a low of $9.7301 until finishing in the latest session at $10.22.

The one-year DNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.28.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.83. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -23.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.55% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.13 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.70, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,589 million, or 76.30% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 302,942,974, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 15.50% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 114,886,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.04 billion in DNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 743,954,649 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 79,610,452 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 69,493,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 754,071,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 651,766,891 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 63,767,305 shares during the same period.