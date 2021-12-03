For Mastercard Incorporated [MA], Analyst sees a rise to $448. What next?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] slipped around -8.64 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $306.28 at the close of the session, down -2.74%. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Innovations to Improve Financial Security and Expand Economic Opportunity.

Insights and ideas to close the financial security gap from the Global Inclusive Growth Summit.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– The Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth.

Mastercard Incorporated stock is now -14.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MA Stock saw the intraday high of $322.02 and lowest of $306.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 401.50, which means current price is +0.09% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.94M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 8000230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $432.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $445, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MA stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MA shares from 428 to 453.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 13.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 47.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MA stock performed recently?

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -8.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.89 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 346.05, while it was recorded at 321.68 for the last single week of trading, and 362.03 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.03. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.90.

Return on Total Capital for MA is now 45.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 104.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.59. Additionally, MA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 199.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mastercard Incorporated [MA] managed to generate an average of $305,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mastercard Incorporated posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 26.18%.

Insider trade positions for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]

There are presently around $226,406 million, or 77.00% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,214,114, which is approximately 0.164% of the company’s market cap and around 11.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,666,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.11 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.42 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly 0.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,202 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 31,028,165 shares. Additionally, 1,004 investors decreased positions by around 37,906,527 shares, while 369 investors held positions by with 670,276,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,211,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,284,952 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 4,285,418 shares during the same period.