Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain 59.38% so far this year. What now?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] traded at a high on 12/02/21, posting a 5.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.94. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Fifth Third Bancorp to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) will participate in the 2021 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on December 8, 2021 at approximately 8:40 AM ET. Tim Spence, president, will present on behalf of the Company and will be joined by Jamie Leonard, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Audio webcast and any presentation slides may be viewed live and for approximately 14 days after the conference through the Investor Relations section of www.53.com. Additionally, any slides used in the presentation will be made available in a printer-friendly format on the Company’s website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6224471 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fifth Third Bancorp stands at 3.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.32%.

The market cap for FITB stock reached $30.45 billion, with 697.46 million shares outstanding and 674.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 6224471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $48.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.98.

How has FITB stock performed recently?

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, FITB shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.80, while it was recorded at 42.66 for the last single week of trading, and 39.89 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.73. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.52. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $72,112 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fifth Third Bancorp posted 0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

Insider trade positions for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

There are presently around $24,784 million, or 84.60% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 85,691,385, which is approximately 3.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.43% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,769,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.1 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -0.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 23,910,029 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 23,033,061 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 517,101,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,044,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,009,692 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 3,663,613 shares during the same period.