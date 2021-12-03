FAST Acquisition Corp. [FST] Stock trading around $10.10 per share: What’s Next?

FAST Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: FST] price plunged by -4.99 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on November 10, 2021 that BBQGuys and Velocity Acquisition Corp. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement.

BBQ Holding, LLC (“BBQGuys”), a leading specialty e-commerce platform for higher-end BBQ grills, grilling accessories and outdoor living projects for both homeowners and professional builders, and Velocity Acquisition Corp. (“Velocity”) (Nasdaq: VELO), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that the companies have mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced agreement and plan of merger (the “Business Combination Agreement”), effective immediately.

The parties decided to terminate the Business Combination Agreement as a result of current supply chain factors that are affecting the results of the BBQGuys business and timing of closing the transaction.

A sum of 8513011 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 46.46K shares. FAST Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $10.24 and dropped to a low of $10.03 until finishing in the latest session at $10.10.

Guru’s Opinion on FAST Acquisition Corp. [FST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for FAST Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FST Stock Performance Analysis:

FAST Acquisition Corp. [FST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.93. With this latest performance, FST shares dropped by -20.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.78 for FAST Acquisition Corp. [FST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.31, while it was recorded at 10.98 for the last single week of trading, and 12.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FAST Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

FAST Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

FAST Acquisition Corp. [FST] Insider Position Details

19 institutional holders increased their position in FAST Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:FST] by around 652,726 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,608,464 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,046,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,307,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FST stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 261,541 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,796,604 shares during the same period.