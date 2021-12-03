Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $34.83 billion, up 25.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] price surged by 1.20 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on December 1, 2021 that ComEd Targets Reliability and Clean Energy Transition for 2022.

Focus on continuous progress, value and affordability.

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), which regulates the state’s public utilities, approved ComEd investments that enhance reliability and enable the transition to clean and renewable energy. The decision concludes an eight-month process in which the ICC, Illinois Attorney General and consumer groups reviewed ComEd’s actual costs for 2020 and power grid investments this year. The investment approval will result in an overall $46 million increase in rates that will add 16 cents to the average monthly bill for residential customers beginning in January and will be the first electric delivery rate increase in four years.

A sum of 7121941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.13M shares. Exelon Corporation shares reached a high of $53.51 and dropped to a low of $52.63 until finishing in the latest session at $52.92.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.06. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $57.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $40 to $47.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock. On October 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 46 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.65, while it was recorded at 53.11 for the last single week of trading, and 47.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corporation posted 1.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,781 million, or 82.10% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,111,011, which is approximately -0.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,010,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.18 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.78 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 36,918,400 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 31,883,070 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 730,217,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 799,019,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,666,966 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,797,290 shares during the same period.