Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Is Currently 2.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] price surged by 2.60 percent to reach at $1.45. The company report on December 1, 2021 that Dell Technologies and AWS Collaborate to Help Customers Protect their Data from Ransomware Attacks.

Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS provides a fast, easy-to-deploy public cloud vault to help secure, isolate and recover data from a ransomware attack.

A sum of 6560557 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.04M shares. Dell Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $57.27 and dropped to a low of $55.50 until finishing in the latest session at $57.15.

The one-year DELL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.78. The average equity rating for DELL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $78.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $113 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $118 to $115, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 130 to 133.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.71, while it was recorded at 56.61 for the last single week of trading, and 49.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dell Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DELL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc. posted 2.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 13.30%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,752 million, or 86.90% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,068,208, which is approximately -1.19% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 24,832,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $979.65 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly -1.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 336 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 25,135,545 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 16,842,521 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 198,648,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,626,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,148,579 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,976,148 shares during the same period.