CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] is -4.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] closed the trading session at $201.50 on 12/01/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $199.1826, while the highest price level was $225.60. The company report on December 1, 2021 that CrowdStrike Earns Highest Rating in October 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ for Endpoint Protection Platforms Report.

CrowdStrike records the highest ‘Willingness to Recommend’ from customers at 98%.

CrowdStrike Inc., a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection and workload protection, announced that for the third year in a row, it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as ‘Customers’ Choice’ in the Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Endpoint Protection Platforms report1 across North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ). Within the report, The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform achieved an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 out of 260 verified customer reviews, the highest rating of all vendors named a Customers’ Choice in this market for three consecutive years, as of November 25, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.87 percent and weekly performance of -12.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, CRWD reached to a volume of 7939317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $310.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 13.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 50.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 124.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CRWD stock trade performance evaluation

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.61. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -25.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.46 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 261.09, while it was recorded at 221.32 for the last single week of trading, and 236.91 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.15 and a Gross Margin at +73.70. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.59.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.48. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$27,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 73.57%.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,112 million, or 72.60% of CRWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,881,296, which is approximately 9.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,287,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $1.81 billion in CRWD stock with ownership of nearly 1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 616 institutional holders increased their position in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRWD] by around 17,369,809 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 11,540,231 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 120,530,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,440,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRWD stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,325,860 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,096,353 shares during the same period.